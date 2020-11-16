Elo Edremoda, Warri

A young woman identified as Sovereignty Iteregbe, was reportedly shot dead by vigilante members in Ovwian community, Udu council area of Delta state, Sunday night, after a disagreement between the parties.

It was gathered that the incident happened along Ufuoma Street, close to Express Junction, off the popular DSC Expressway around 10 p.m.

According to reports, the victim was stopped by a team of vigilante members, while on her way home from an outing.

An angry exchange was said to have ensued between the parties, resulting in one of the vigilante members who was armed with a pump-action, pulling the trigger on the young lady.

A source disclosed that the deceased died on the spot.

“Sovereignty died on the spot as she was shot close to her chest with a pump-action by one of the vigilante members,” the source said.

The killer vigilante members reportedly took off after killing the victim.

“The girl with her friend went to evening outing at a bar called ‘316’ adjacent Ufuoma Street, Ovwian. On their way back at about 10 pm, the vigilantes attached to Ufuoma street questioned the girl on where she was coming from which resulted in a quarrel.

“Amidst the quarrel, one of the vigilante members picked his gun and shot her. Sovereignty died on the spot.

“The killer vigilante member is around his 50s. The vigilante member absconded immediately after killing her,” a resident disclosed.

The mother of the deceased, Madam Evelyn Ovien, was said to have been present when her daughter was murdered and was threatened to be shot by her killers before they fled the scene.

Efforts to reach the grieving mother were, however, futile, as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, the suspect is at large,” Onovwakpoyeya told The Nation, Monday evening.