By Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame PaulineTallen, has congratulated Senator Kamala Harris and Esther Agbaje, notable women victors of the United States 2020 elections.

Kamala Harris made history as the first female, first black, and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chose the California senator as his running mate.

Also, Esther Agbaje became the first Nigerian-American elected to the Minnesota legislature. She won by a landslide, scoring a total of 17,396 votes, which represents 74.7% of the total ballots cast.

The Minister said, “Americans have spoken and demonstrated the value women bring to governance as Kamara Harris emerges not just as the first woman but as the first black woman to be elected Vice President of America.”

She said their emergence is a further affirmation that it is the time for women to take their rightful place in all governance processes.

“As we celebrate this victory, let this be a wake-up call to nations and particularly to women around the globe; that this is indeed new dawn where only the participation of women in the global political space can change and shape the economies of Nations; including Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, the victory of the 35 years old Ms. Esther Agbaje as the first Nigerian-American in the Minnesota legislature is heartwarming and deserving of our celebration.

“And, so, with overwhelming joy in my heart, in solidarity with American voters, and on behalf of Nigerian Women and the girl-child, I see a renewed hope for women in the Nigerian political space as we continue to lend our voices and galvanize acceptance of women in redefining our society.

“I am confident of better days ahead for the women and youth of this country,” the Minister said in the statement issued today.

Vanguard