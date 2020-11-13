By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:06 EST, 13 November 2020 | Updated: 18:07 EST, 13 November 2020

Women have revealed the biggest mistakes that men make in the bedroom, ranging from their misguided attempts at foreplay to mimicking what they see in porn.

Reddit users shared their gripes in a popular thread, with many admittedly baffled as to why encouraging phrases such as ‘don’t stop’ and ‘keep going’ prompt some men to suddenly change their techniques.

‘When I tell them to keep going and I like it and they start to speed up or change their tempo. I liked it the way it was before,’ one person commented.

Don’t do it! Women have taken to a popular Reddit thread to reveal the biggest mistakes men make in the bedroom

But why? Many were baffled as to why encouraging phrases such as ‘don’t stop’ and ‘keep going’ prompt some men to suddenly change their techniques

‘When we say ‘don’t stop’, DON’T START SPEEDING UP! Keep doing EXACTLY what you’re doing, for f**k’s sake,’ another agreed.

One man broke down why guys find those phrases to be confusing, explaining: ‘”Don’t stop” sounds like I’m flagging and you want me to get back to pace so I go faster.’

‘Try “just like that” instead,’ someone else suggested. ‘A lot of guys hear “don’t stop” and think they must have been slowing down and you want them to get back up to speed.’

Women also wished that men would realize that what they see in online porn is often far from what they want from their partners in real life.

‘Porn is a terrible teacher for how to pleasure a woman,’ one person stressed, while another noted that it’s a mistake to think ‘that real women like what porn actresses pretend to like.’

Big mistakes: Other complaints were related to foreplay, or, in many cases, the lack thereof, and men mimicking what they see in porn

One specific complaint came from a woman who was told during sex, ‘Wow, that’s the sound that girls in anime porn make,’ effectively creeping her out.

‘WHAT IN THE WORLD WOULD POSSESS YOU TO SAY THAT, DAVID?’ she asked.

Other complaints were related to foreplay, or, in many cases, the lack thereof.

‘The number of men who think good sex is them pumping away, without any kind of foreplay involved, then are surprised when we tell them we didn’t have an orgasm is troubling,’ one person commented.

‘Not enough foreplay, for both parties!’ someone else insisted. ‘Put a little bit more time in.. in my opinion.’

Another shared: ‘I’ve encountered a lot of men who aren’t big into foreplay, or they barely try.’

Just saying! One person pointed out that it’s really a ‘lack of communication’ that causes all of the problems that were being shared

Women are also less than thrilled when men push their heads down to try and get them to perform oral sex.

‘The head push,’ one Reddit user wrote. ‘We will go down on you when we are ready/willing.’

And someone else noted to men that if a woman is giving you oral sex ‘for the love of god do NOT hold her head just to then manipulate her pacing in your favor (unless she wants/likes that).’

But one person pointed out that it’s really a ‘lack of communication’ that causes all of the problems that were being shared.

‘You could avoid all the mistakes listed here and be doing it completely wrong for your partner. Not all women want the same thing,’ the Reddit user explained. ‘Talk to your partner.’