Our Reporter

LAGOS State Government, through the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), on Thursday held a sensitisation workshop for children with special needs.

This is to ensure maximum attention is given to matters relating to children with special needs.

The event with the theme: “Caring for Special Needs Children; Our Collective Responsibility”, took place at the Digital Village, beside Lagos State Fire Service, Alausa, Ikeja.

Youth and Social Development Commissioner Mr. Segun Dawodu said the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is making good its promise of ensuring an-inclusive governance that will leave no one behind.

He noted the efforts of successive governments in showing concern about the plight of people living with disability, especially children with special needs.

Dawodu said early this year, LA$ODA organised workshop for 300 people living with disability in three locations across the state, adding that they were empowered according to their area of training.

LASODA Acting Chairman Mr. Akintunde Oguntoye said caring for the special need children is a task for his agency and the society.

He said Governor Sanwo-Olu values the lives of people living with disability, adding that he recognises their importance and contributions to the socio-political and economic life of the state.