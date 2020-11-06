Agency Reporter

Umuda Isingwu Community in Umuahia North Local Government Area, Abia, on Friday prayed for the final declaration of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General (D-G) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The one-day prayer summit tagged “God’s Sovereignty to Over Rule’’, which held at the village square, was attended by many members of the community, including religious and community leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Okonjo-Iweala was slated to be the new D-G of WTO, but for an unexpected glitch from the U.S., which preferred her South Korean opponent, Ms Yoo Myung-hee for the job.

Following this development, the General Council of WTO decided to postpone its announcement of the new D-G until a further meeting, scheduled for Nov. 9.

In view of this, the community embarked on a fervent prayer, to seek God’s intervention in favour of Okonjo-Iweala, who is married to their son, Prof. Ikemba Iweala, a US-based neurosurgeon.

In his exaltation, Rev. Chukks Alozie, who was the programme facilitator, charged the people to put their trust in God.

Alozie explained that irrespective of whatever one was passing through in life, God must overrule the wishes of the enemy.

Speaking to newsmen, Alozie, who is the Abia Coordinator, Nigeria Prays, said that prayer was one of the instruments through which one could attract God’s favour and mercies.

“For us as indigenes of Umuda Isingwu, Oknojo-Iweala who was a former Managing Director of World Bank and former Minister of Finance, has demonstrated uncommon compassion for service and humanity.

“She is one of those that have used her good offices to ensure that many families are lifted up from poverty, essentially by providing jobs for them in our community.

“Since the DG of WTO is falling on her and there is a little snare, all that we need to do is to go to whom all power belongs to, which is God Almighty and make our petitions known to him,’’ he said.

On his part, Rev. Emmanuel Ede, Presbyter, Methodist Church, Caanan Land, Ohuhu Circuit, said that Okonjo-Iweala, who is a member of his Church, was instrumental to the building of the church edifice in the community.

“We wish her success because her appointment will bring about a lot of development to our nation and the world,’’ she said.

Mrs Ugonma Iheoma, Woman Leader, Umuda Isingwu Welfare Union said that as a community, they were asking God for His grace for her to get the job.

“Ngozi has been helping us a lot in this community, by giving us food and giving our children jobs.

“She has helped in a lot of developmental projects, including the construction of roads, free medical services among others,’’ said Iheoma.

HRH Eze Daniel Ukaegbu, Ngwu IV of Isingwu Autonomous Community, who was represented by Chief Nwaolise Ukpabi, blessed the former minister’s efforts.

He asked God to give her what she desired for the benefit of humanity and Isingwu in particular.

Other ministers of God at the programme were Rev. Chinedu Anyadiegwu of the Methodist, Rev. Godwin Ochulor of the United Church of Christ, Rev. Eronna Godwin of Assemblies of God Church and others.

(NAN)