The stage seems to be set for Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to emerge as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as her only opponent, South Korean Yoo Myung-hee is set to withdraw from the race.

According to a report by Washington Trade Daily, South Korea has decided to withdraw its candidate, Yoo Myung-hee, from the WTO top job in the coming days to enable the WTO’s General Council appoint Okonjo Iweala.

The news platform further stated that South Korea had already notified the US of its decision and is expected to make it public “in the coming days.”

The report further stated: “Washington refused to accept the recommendation made by the selection panel chaired by General Council Chair Ambassador David Walker that Mrs Okonjo-Iweala is the candidate most likely of the two to attract consensus because she clearly carried the largest support by members in the final round and clearly enjoyed broad support from members from all levels of development and from all geographic regions and has done so throughout the process.”

“Yoo from Korea failed to receive enough support from members of all levels of development that is developed, developing and least developing countries, as well as geographically in comparison to the ‘largest’ support received by Mrs Okonjo-Iweala.”

Recall that Okonjo-Iweala had secured the popular vote by a wide margin on October 28 but was not named DG because the US opposed her candidacy.

After the October 28 meeting, WTO also said Okonjo Iweala had the best chance of getting a consensus.

A November 8 general council meeting scheduled to consider the appointment of the next DG was postponed. Another general council meeting has been scheduled for December 17 to finalize the process.

