According to the 2018 National Personnel Audit conducted by the Universal Basic Education Commission for Primary Schools in the country, Nigeria has about 10, 193, 918 out-of-school kids, with many concentrated in the North. To reduce the figure, the United Nations Children’s Funds introduced the Educate a Child (EAC) project. The Federal Government also started the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA). How far have the programmes gone? FRANK IKPEFAN reports.

At seven years old, Muhammad Sani is the breadwinner of his family.

For him, life is all about sachets of water. Clad in a faded, torn shirt with a bowl of water sachets loosely balanced on his head, Sani has to eke out a means of livelihood for his parents.

Daily, he treks a long distance in the Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State, as he struggles to keep pace with moving vehicles on the busy roads to sell his sachets of water – a strenuous life that has made him look sick and stunted.

His day starts around 10am but he has no fixed time of return – perhaps when he exhausts the load of sachets of water handed to him by his parents.

The little money from Sani’s sachet water sales ensured that his family had a source of livelihood. That was his contribution to the economic survival of a family of eight.

He did that for many years until a day came and his parents decided to tap into an opportunity a friend discussed with them – they decided to enroll Sani in one of the Integrated Qu’ranic Schools (IQS) in the local government.

Gradually, Sani dropped the bowl and picked the books. Sani has been enjoying the new journey with ease.

Speaking in Hausa, he told The Nation: “Before now, I used to hawk sachet water every morning. But now that I have stopped, I look forward to coming to school every day.”

Since Sani left hawking on the streets of Kebbi, he has become an ambassador of sort, helping to recruit his old fellow hawkers to attain western education.

From streets to classroom

In Kebbi, as it is for males, so it is for females.

Usana Bashir is a female pupil who dropped hawking and has also been benefitting from the new system.

The 11-year-old is enjoying the new challenge thrown up by the new system of IQS education.

She hopes to be a police officer.

Like Sani and Bashir, hordes of kids in northern Nigeria are beginning to embrace modern education like their counterparts in other parts of the country. For years, the region had frowned on western education which many saw as evil.

The persistent resistance of western education, especially by the Almajirai, had increased the number of out-of-school children in the country.

Nigeria’s out–of–school children burden

Kebbi state, according to the document released by UBEC in 2019 to the public in Abuja, had 244, 000, out – of – school children with female (144, 000) having a larger chunk of the numbers.

UNICEF’s intervention

However, to reduce the figure, the United Nations Children’s Funds introduced the Educate a Child (EAC) project in 2016.

The EAC project, which is the brainchild of Qatar Foundation and is, being implemented by the United Nations agency, aims to expand access to quality basic education for 501,749 out-of-school children by the end of this year in Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara state.

The goal of the project is to mop out-of-school children in the country by finding ways of bringing them to school and improve the quality of teaching and enrollment in the four states.

“The project started in 2016 and it is the brainchild of Qatar Foundation and it is being implemented by UNICEF. The goal of the project is to expand access to quality basic education for 500, 000 out-of-school children by 2020 in the four states and I think we are moving towards that.

“The first objective of the project is to increase access to out-of-school children in targeted states and to improve the quality of both teaching and learning in targeted states of Katsina; Zamfara; Sokoto and Kebbi state.

“The beauty of the intervention is that the three states – Sokoto; Zamfara and Katsina are sharing 50 per cent of the funding while 50 per cent is coming to Kebbi. Kebbi state is receiving the lion share of the funding.

“The EAC project is being implemented only in nine local governments in Kebbi state and only in the selected IQS where we have high concentration of out-of-school children. The schools were selected based on the mapping that was conducted in the state.

“We are implementing the programme in 500 primary schools and 504 Integrated Qu’ranic Schools (IQS). Before, they were just Qu’aranic Schools but because of the intervention we now integrated them where modern system of education is currently taking place,” State Project Coordinator/ Consultant, EAC/UNICEF, Kebbi state, Isah Usman said in an interview.

Kebbi State’s OOSC figures drops

From 2016 when the EAC implementation began till date, there has been a steady reduction in the number of out-of-school children in the state. So far 134, 415 kids have been returned to school.

The target is to enroll 333, 251 kids in schools by 2021 under the EAC for out – of – school children in Kebbi state.

To ensure smooth integration of the system, series of meetings and sensitisation took place between and among the communities and proprietors of the selected schools on the importance of the development.

The learners in the said schools have accepted the integration with opened arms, as potential number of them could now read in Hausa Language and solve simple calculation in mathematics.

UNICEF trains 1,008 facilitators/teachers

In line with the Federal Government’s target for all Almajirai children to be fully integrated into formal school system by 2021, UNICEF trained 1008 teachers/ facilitators who were deployed by the Local Government Education Authority in Kebbi to the 504 IQS centres.

According to one of the teachers, Yusuf Muhammed the purpose was to facilitate the smooth transition of the pupils to the new system of education.

Muhammed noted that although some of the students struggled to cope at the initial stage of the transition, most of them have now embraced the system, making learning much easier.

Six year old Yusuf Ismaila, who is a pupil in one of the centres, told our reporter that he was enjoying the transition from Almajiri education to formal education.

Although he admitted struggling to adapt to the new system, he has started encouraging his friends to embrace the system.

Trained facilitators/teachers deployed in IQS centres

The State Project Coordinator/ Consultant, EAC/UNICEF, Kebbi State, Usman explained that in each of the IQS, numbering 504, the Local Government Education Authority was instructed to send two teachers/facilitators that is, English and Mathematics teachers to go there and teach.

“We have 1008 facilitators/teachers manning the 504 IQS. The facilitators/teachers are posted from the local governments where the schools are situated in that particular LGA,” Usman added.

Apart from training of teachers, each of the centres also received N250, 000 as grants to enhance their operations.

“These are local schools where majority of the students are sitting on mats. When we came in we provided them with grants which we called Centre Improvement Grant which was around N250, 000 per centre. In these centres they were given N250, 000,” Usman stated.

Fed Govt unveils more programmes to reduce out-of-school kids’ figures

To further reduce the number of children that are out of school in the country, the Federal Government unveiled the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme in seventeen states where the figures of out of schools are high.

The benefitting states include the 13 states from the Northwest and Northeast as well as Oyo, Ebonyi, Rivers and Niger states.

The government has secured N220 billion credit facility from the World Bank for the seventeen states to address the challenges of out-of-school children as well as strengthen basic education.

It has also concluded plans to restart the Integrated Almajiri, Qur’anic and non-formal schools into formal education in ten states by voting N793 million for the pilot project.

The new pilot project is expected to take no few than 10 million outs- of school children who are mostly Almajirai off the streets to acquire education and skills.

The government, in the Short and Medium Term Blueprint/Work Plan on the implementation of Education for Change: A Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP) document, said that the existing Almajiri/Tsangaya schools lacked vocational skills.

The government noted that by 2021, all Almajirai children would be fully integrated into formal school system.

Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the launch of the programme in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, said the objective of the BESDA programme is to increase equitable access for out-of-school kids, improve literacy and strengthen accountability at the basic education level.

In a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Bem Gong, in Abuja, said the states were picked based on the prevalence of the number of kids that are out-of-school.

According to him, ensuring that out-of-school children are in school is not only a moral and legal obligation but also a productive investment that will guarantee the future of “our children as enshrined in the Child Rights Act of 2003.”

The minister said the federal government began the implementation of the BESDA programme in 2018 at the federal level.

He added that key activities at the federal level to kick-start implementation of the programme by the focus states have been completed by the government.

Nwajiuba said that benefitting states are expected to commence implementation of the programme in line with specific steps and guidelines provided under the project.