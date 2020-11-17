Yemi Alade in a new Instagram post has teased her fans about her upcoming album with a picture of the cover and tracklist for the album called Empress. The album she hints will be out on the 20th of this month.

The 15-track album holds features from Afrobeats stars like Patoranking, Rudeboy, Estelle, Vegedream, Mzansi Youth Choir, and Dadju who she featured on track 7 “I Choose You“.

On August 30, 2019, the talented musician released her last album which she titled “Woman of Steel”. Woman of Steel is her fourth studio album with the incoming one being the fifth.

The album was well-received by many. She described the album as a “buffet with different kinds of meals and drinks”. With the high reception of the last album, the expectations for “Empress” is higher.

Check out the cover for the new album below:

She further posted a behind the scene for the album: