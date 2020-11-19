The Yobe State Government on Thursday said it signed a N2.8 billion contract with AG Vision Nig. Ltd. for construction of Potiskum Truck Transit Park.

The State Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Barma Shettima, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

He said that the park project included a multi-purpose warehouse, service bay, wash bay, police outpost, fire service, clinic, toilets, mosque, football field, internal roads, drainage system, parking space and administrative block.

Mr Shettima said that 50 hectares of land were acquired in Potiskum for the park, adding that about 5,000 jobs would be created from the project when completed.

The commissioner gave the assurance that the project would be completed within 12 months.

He called on the contractor to stick to agreement and specifications.

According to him, a separate contract for perimeter fencing of the proposed park was earlier awarded to Guza Integrated Nig. Ltd. at the cost of over N242 million.

The commissioner said that the state government was satisfied with the current 85 per cent completion level of the fencing project.

Reacting, the member representing Potiskum Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Adamu Bazuwa, and the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Mohammed Munkaila, thanked Gov. Mai Mala-Buni for siting the park and some other development projects in Potiskum.

NAN reports that the project was in fulfilment of the promise made by Mr Mala-Buni in his inaugural speech in 2019.

He had said that the park would boost economic activities and decongest the town which has a large concentration of trucks.

(NAN)