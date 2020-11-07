The maiden Yoruba Creative Legend Awards will hold at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 12, 2020, the organisers have said.

The event which was earlier scheduled for July 29 was postponed following the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus pandemic.

A statement signed by the brains behind the event, Chief Akin Willams, said the event would start by 2pm.

He said: “ Yoruba people have played a prominent role in the development of Nigeria till date in different spheres of life and in all the major sectors of our economy. Some of these great Yoruba personalities are still alive, some of the have died without any recognition, while some are currently battling different ailments and others still struggling to make it in their different endeavours, hence, the Yoruba Creative Legend Awards was conceived to celebrate these icons and to tell them that they have not been forgotten.’’