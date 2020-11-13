Amid agitations for restructuring and self-determination by many sections of the country, a newly-formed Yoruba group, Yoruba Global Alliance (YGA), has assured non-Yoruba people living and doing business in South-West not to harbour fears of losing their investments in the event of any eventuality.

Chairman of the group, Dr. Amos Akigba, while addressing journalists at its maiden press conference and public presentation in Lagos, yesterday, said that irrespective of every Nigerian’s tribe or origin, they would be free to continue living and doing business in South-West without fear of intimidation, even if Nigeria breaks up.

Akigba stressed that if the Igbo nation eventually becomes sovereign, all Igbo investments in Yoruba Kingdom shall continue to be owned and operated by their Igbo owners who opt to remain in the region just like several Yoruba, French, Japanese or Congolese nationals resident in the United States or Britain.

“The same, we believe, should apply to Fulani, Kanuri, Tiv, Hausa, Birom or Ijaw nationals doing business in the Igbo or Yoruba nation. We wish to emphasise that all nationalities currently yoked together in the Nigerian project should see themselves as brothers and sisters created equal by God. And if in the final analysis, we have to separate and live in different sovereign states, we should remain friends in love and harmony. We should remember at all times that, as of today, there are millions of Russians living in countries that have separated from the former USSR and vice versa,” he noted.

Akigba said YGA was not out to compete with other Yoruba organisations but to collaborate with them to promote the Yoruba agenda.

He also disclosed that YGA, a body of concerned professionals, was committed to, among other things, security and safety for Yoruba kingdom, empowerment of Yoruba youths, provision of enabling environment for economic development and prosperity, and creation of vibrant middle class as a veritable agent of change.