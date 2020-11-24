Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington hit hard on Tuesday morning, November 24, after seeing a photo shared by presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie.

Onochie shared the photo of kids using cardboards papers as facemasks. She shared the photo via her twitter handle as she called on Nigerians to ensure they wear facemasks.

She wrote, ”WEARING A MASK IS NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT. ITS NOT PUNISHMENT BY GOVERNMENT PROTECT YOURSELF. Wear one. These have made efforts with masking where those of us who are more vulnerable & susceptible to COVID-19 are still swearing that it’s a scam. God bless their efforts”

Adesua who came across Onochie’s post, got angry about the photo used by her. Reacting to the post, Adesua wrote, ”You are a disgrace. Both home and abroad. You should be ashamed that these children have to do this with cardboards. Instead of talking about how to tackle poverty so they can be protected adequately against the virus, you’re spewing this nonsense.”

”This picture made me so angry and brought tears to my eyes. They are so small, so vulnerable and so unprotected. Arghhhhhh. THIS COUNTRY. I am finally accepting the fact that some human beings, really are dead on the inside. Didn’t understand how that could be even possible. I’m realising every day that it is.”

