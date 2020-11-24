By Faith Abiodun-Nwaifo

Have there been times in your life as a single lady when you suddenly began to like someone you never would have given a chance? Or you suddenly began to feel mushy towards a particular guy most times wooers or even exes who you have not been in contact with for a while?

Sometimes you wonder why these feelings randomly spring up involuntarily. Chances are you are ovulating. This unsolicited feeling normally begins between the middle the to late ’20s and increases within the late ’20s to early ’30s in the life span of a woman.

Simply put, ovulation is a period when your body prepares itself for reproduction, your body doesn’t ask for your permission to know if you are really in the mood to give birth as the popular saying goes, it has a mind of its own.

There are other symptoms of ovulation like cramps, bloating, increased vaginal mucus, tender breasts, changes in body temperature, and increased libido, some women say they get confused, lazy, angry, etc but we are going to see how to manage “horniness” while ovulating

Well here are some things to do or not while ovulating:

Wait: Be patient. Give your body the time it needs to display its shenanigans, don’t give in to the probing or urge to confess sudden love or likeness to anyone. It might end in premium tears when the ovulation period is over and your eyes become clearer. Be careful not to make major decisions in life based on your feeling.

Get busy: While waiting, get busy. Women have different bodies and reactions to situations, some get confused, bothered, angry, horny. These feelings differ and different solutions should be procured.

So in cases where you feel mushy, getting busy is more likely to do the trick. Not just physically, but mentally too. When the brain is involved in activities you are less likely to brood over the feelings. Sometimes it can be exercised as well.

Enjoy the feeling. Enjoy the likeness. It’s fun. Be happy that you are normal. Laugh it off sometimes or even make fun of yourself. After all, it will only last a little while. Moreover, you don’t get serious with someone because you like or love them.

Avoid scenarios that will further feed the urges. You don’t want to find yourself watching romantic movies at that time, technically avoid it. Find yourself some other ways of entertainment at that time so as not to further fuel unusual passion.

Sleep, eat, drink water, and mind your business. You can never go wrong with eating, drinking, and minding your business.