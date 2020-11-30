The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as an immature personality who cannot put President Muhammadu Buhari under pressure.

Amaechi stated this while bashing Wike for saying President Muhammadu Buhari will set Nigeria on fire if he doesn’t implement the demands of the South-South people.

South-South leaders including Wike, during a recent meeting with the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari, demanded the restructuring of the country in line with the principle of true federalism.

The governors noted that it will guarantee peace, security and stability in the country.

“I am from the South-South and while I agree that we are not fairly treated, I don’t also agree anybody can set the country on fire; no president should act on such threat. A more mature person won’t make such a comment.”

Continuing the minister added, “Why is it that it is only when the north is in power that we raise the issue of restructuring? Have we asked ourselves that we had the opportunity of been in government for six years and nothing changed? I’m not against the president addressing the demands but the president can’t address them under threats.”

Like this: Like Loading...