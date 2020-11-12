Breaking NewsDefense and Security

“You Must Pay Tax Before Harvesting Your Crops,” Bandits Tell Zamfara Farmers

Bandits and farmers
In order to successfully harvest their crops without any troubles, bandits in Zamfara State are reportedly demanding “Harvest Fees” from local farmers.

The farmers made this revelation while speaking to BBC Hausa.

Despite the fact that the farmers were forced to pay bandits to allow them access to their farms at the beginning of the planting season, they are forced to do the same now that it is harvest time.

The bandits are said to be demanding as much as 900,000 Naira from farmers in certain villages before they will allow them to carry on with harvesting.

Northern youths have taken to Twitter to complain about this development and at the same time, explaining that this is one of the reasons for the recent hike in the price of foodstuff.

See tweets below:

Bandits demand Zamfara farmers pay harvest fee to them before they can harvest their farm produce

