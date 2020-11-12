A yet-to-be-identified young lady has been found dead inside a drainage at Aodikpi village, along Osumenyi/Akwuihedi road, Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra.

The deceased lady was found with her hands and legs tied with a rope while her mouth was gagged, with marks of violence on her neck.

Haruna Mohammed, the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, November 11, saying that efforts are being made to apprehend the perpetrators.

“On the 10/11/2020 at about 12 pm, there was a report by a good Samaritan from Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA that a girl whose name and address is yet to be ascertained, aged about 22years was seen lying lifeless inside a gutter along Osumenyi/Akwuihedi road Osumenyi with marks of violence on her neck, her mouth was sealed with tape while her legs and hands were tied with a rope,” he said.

“Scene was visited by Police operatives attached to Nnewi Area Command and victim was rushed to Visitation Hospital Osumenyi where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The corpse was photographed and deposited at the same hospital morgue for autopsy and effort being intensified to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident in order to apprehend perpetrators and bring them to book,” he added.

Below are some photos posted by the Special Assistant to the Local Government Chairman.

