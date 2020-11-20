Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

By Bankole Idowu

A former aviation minister and foremost chieftain of the main opposition political party in Nigeria, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode has praised the immediate past President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as the most humane, civilized, and decent politician in Nigeria.

Femi in a short birthday essay posted on his social media platform, said those who betrayed the former Nigerian leader have come to bow.

Femi wrote: “Happy birthday to our leader President Goodluck Ebenezer Jonathan.”

“You are not just a blessing to Nigeria but also to humanity. Your enemies keep falling at your feet and you have been totally vindicated.”

“Those that opposed and betrayed you in 2015 have now come back to bow before you but those of us that have stood by you since 2015 stand tall and proud.”

“Despite all, you have been consistent and strong and you have kept us all going.”

“Your star continues to shine and the future is great for you. You still have much to offer our nation and we shall continue to support and pray for you.”

“You are by far the most decent, humane and civilised man in Nigerian politics. God bless you, my brother, and leader. Many more years to come.”

Recall that prior to the 2015 general election, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode served as the campaign director of Jonathan Sambo’s reelection board.

Vanguard News Nigeria