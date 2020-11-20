The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says the link: https://nyif–edi.mystrikingly.com currently being circulated in the media is fake and is not from the ministry.

A statement signed by the Director Press in the Ministry, Mrs. Lere-Adams Adjobome, on Thursday in Abuja, said the application and entrepreneurship development training for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) is free, and prospective applicants are advised to log on to: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund.”

Adjobome said that after the application on the NFMB Portal, eligible applicants would be invited by the ministry for training by an approved Enterprise Development Institute (EDI).

She advised that people should not disclose their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other personal information to fraudsters, saying that BVN was not required for one to access the entrepreneurship training with and approved EDI.

“Do not access unsecure and fraudulent application portals: Apply on : https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund

“Do not disclose your BVN and other personal information to fraudsters, Your BVN is not required for you to access Entrepreneurship training with approved EDI’s.

“Disregard messages and advertisement inviting youth to pay any sum of money for entrepreneurship training, writing/business plan development or other services related to application for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund ,’: Adjobome counsels applicants.

According to her, for further information and enquiries, the following phone numbers could be contacted:



07047024251- South –South ZONE



07047598382- North-East ZONE



08181127180 – North West ZONE



08152947812 – South West ZONE



07087792103- North Central ZONE



07053820081 – South East ZONE.

