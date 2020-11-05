Youth representatives on the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Lekki Toll Gate Incident Thursday debunked allegations that the state government would be paying them for their work as members of the panel.

A post on Twitter alleged that each member of the panel would be paid N750, 000 per month.

“Fellow Nigerians, we would like to make clear that no money has been offered by the government as remuneration for our work as Lagos State Youth Representatives on the Judicial panel,” the youth representatives Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi said on Twitter.

“We also will not be collecting any money if or when it is presented.”

The panel was setup by the state government to investigate the allegations of extrajudicial killings and harassment by officials of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian police and the shooting of protesters by military men at the Lekki toll gate on October 20.

Oduala and Majekodunmi said they will return any payment from the state government if they are offered.

They said a group of individuals have come together to give them with legal, strategic and financial support in their work to the tune of N50,000 per session.

“This is to cover costs incurred in the discharge of our duties and nothing more,” the youth representatives said.

“A breakdown capturing who has contributed, what has been donated and so far dispensed will be shared shortly.”

