Olatunji Ololade

The #ENdSARS protester paraded beautiful youth in a careless style. He was the plebeian statue sculpted of spunk and spittle. Governors, lawmakers, and the presidency considered him to be a dangerous cuss. But he saw himself otherwise.

In truth, he was the proverbial yowl plundering rage slipshod, a revolutionary of dubious grace. His flashing eyes, vagrant rage, combined insolent swag with gruff panache. Flashing eyes may command and pierce but they can also incinerate from within. Ever wonder why the protests imploded and died?

Violence was a mutation of the #EndSARS protest. When it broke, it was uninformed, primitive, and vast, like the chaos of savage night before the dawn of blossoms. Yet dawn erupts with sickly carnations. Despite the flowery fantasies of the protesters, their clamoured dawn illumines with moonshine.

Yet the fruits of the protests are negative for the same reason that they are positive for the youth; the resultant mayhem counsels the need for caution, tact and masterful self-containment. One positive takeaway from the protests is the timeless opportunity it offers to the youth to regroup and restrategise.

Come 2023, they won’t seize power from the incumbent class. That is a tall dream. But this minute, they could set about reordering in numbers and might to renegotiate the nature and extent of their participation in the political process.

Their inability to truly unite for the good of all and their incapacity for a decent connection with the public and rational engagement with the government manifested as a desperate defect. The most sublime act they could have aspired to was the renegotiation of their terms of political engagement en route the 2023 general elections and further.

But they blew it. And it is quite saddening that many would rather seek cheap consolation and play to the gallery by romanticising the Lekki Tollgate shooting as a massacre. There was a shooting there quite alright and it was in bad taste, but there was no massacre.

Of course, several writers, presumed and self-appointed leaders of thought, celebrities, and fame junkies would rail and declare it politically-incorrect, their frantic grief is understandable. I accord them their right to it. “We move,” to echo one of #EndSARS purgative slogans.

With #EndSARS, the youth seemed to speak with one voice but all they did was weaponise dissent and angst into a shrill orchestra. For a generation that prides itself on its disruptive capacities, their response to disruption was frantic, juvenile, and predictable – which further affirms the pointlessness of their rudderless protests.

Contempt was a black hole of the protests; the disdain for constructive criticism, and a spiralling convolution of psyche. Little wonder the movement unfurled ethically-knocked.

There is no gainsaying many of the protesters have learnt that you don’t cherry-pick aspects of a revolution to fulfill your narrative of hope; life happens through revolt. And you deal with the results of your action and inaction through the storms.

Its inspiring that the youth have finally woken up. They have realised that our expectations for a better future have been obliterated on the watch of a selfish political class thus the urgent need for an overhaul of the status quo.

I moot no violence. Nigeria’s youth must strive through their loss of faith in the corrupted power system, to whittle down the oppressive oligarchs’ asphyxiating grasp on Nigeria.

A curious development through the protest was the fear pervasive of the corridors of power. There was a weakening among the political class of the will to engage with the youth.

None of the state governors, save Babajide Sanwoolu, whose Lagos was the epicentre of the crisis – could confidently engage with the youths. They were scared of being scoffed at, knowing it would rid them of clout and almighty “political capital.” Such fear is a good thing.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, subsequently warned his political class, to productively engage with the youths to forestall the resurgence of an #EndSARS-like carnage. Lawan no doubt dreads an uglier revolt even as the youth romanticises its eventuality, in time.

Vladimir Lenin’s homily of a successful revolt benchmarks all three Russian revolutions in the 20th century; he said, it is not enough for a revolution that the exploited and oppressed masses should understand the impossibility of living in the old way and demand changes, what is required for revolution is that the exploiters should not be able to live and rule in the old way.

Only when the “lower classes” do not want the old way, and when the “upper classes” cannot carry on in the old way—only then can revolution win.

Youthful Nigeria dabbled with such reality until the ruling class hatched venom into their ranks. The youth were wooing the police. Videos of protesters sharing sumptuous meals and drinks with police patrol teams went viral and raised eyebrows among the ruling class. It scared them silly.

Like all despotic regimes, the ruling class understood the import of events. They dreaded what the endgame of such camaraderie of protesters and the police could manifest.

They understood that once the foot soldiers of the elite – the policemen, soldiers, party hooligans and random street urchin, the civil servants, the courts, the press and academia, and finally the army – no longer have the will to defend the regime, the regime is finished. When these societal elements shun the whims of an oppressive regime, it crumbles.

To rebuild Nigeria, the youth must seek legitimate means of participation in the political process.

They must seize the moment to regroup, adopt or establish a viable political party, duly registered, and founded on humane principles of nationhood, citizenship, and thought. They must present through legitimate means, to the parliament, a heartfelt wish to participate in the forthcoming elections.

To achieve this, they must urge the National Assembly to normalise the use of the international passport, driver’s licence, national identity card, and BVN (for electronic ballot) as acceptable means of voting at the 2023 elections. Of course, the political class will object to this given their penchant for hoarding voter’s cards to fulfill their rigging master-plans, but it’s worth starting the debate over that.

And if the youths truly intend to assert themselves progressively at the forthcoming elections, they must begin to woo societal segments they have hitherto ignored and dismissed as too violent, too dumb, too compromised, and too wild.

If they are truly keen on establishing a third force political party, they must learn to accommodate the random hooligan, street urchin, among others, as co-travellers in the march towards the Nigeria of our dreams.

Nobody was born to serve as a hooligan, arsonist, assassin; the youth must initiate debates and deliberations spanning various fora, nationwide, whereby they would honestly thrash out crucial issues that aid the reduction of Nigeria’s youth to disposable social elements and cannon fodder for political violence.

They must eschew violence and the inclinations for hate-speech, and their synergies must be guided and adapted through an ad hoc and premeditated coordination in repelling moles, armed goons, and saboteurs, who would be sent to disrupt their rallies with tribal toxins, fake news, religious venom, and filthy lucre.

None of these is achievable where the youths remain faceless and buried in herd feral.