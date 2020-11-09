By Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

Youth Coalition for Development (YCD) has sympathised with the Lagos State government and other victims of the destruction that occurred during the EndSARS protests across the country.

The coalition, in particular, expressed sadness that Lagos State lost over N700 billion through the destruction of structures and other valuable assets.

In a statement in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, by its National President Aminu Aminu, YCD regretted that the protest degenerated into mayhem and loss of lives.

It advised the youth to always use dialogue in making their demands from government.

“The youth in the country should choose dialogue to press home their demands from government rather than pave the way for the enemies of the country to score cheap political gains through the actions of the youth,” the statement said.