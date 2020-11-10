Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

…Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Jigawa states on the list

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved free transportation for indigenes of the state who reside in other parts of the country and intend returning home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

The governor’s approval was contained in a statement by the Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi.

Mr. Itanyi stated that the free transportation, which has been an annual exercise of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, was in keeping with its avowed commitment to the wellbeing of the citizens of the state, irrespective of where they are residing.

The Managing Director disclosed that “registered indigenes of Enugu State living in faraway states in the country, such as Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe and Jigawa states have been included in this year’s free transportation exercise”.

While stating that all protocols and guidelines for containment of the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) will be strictly adhered to, Mr. Itanyi said that the time-table for the exercise will be released in due course.

“We also wish to use this medium to thank and appreciate our able Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the fatherly and matured manner he has been handling the affairs of Enugu State, as well as his love, kindness and passion for the wellbeing of the people of the state”, the MD said.

Vanguard