Yuletide: free transportation for Enugu indigenes

Our Reporter

ENUGU State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved free transportation for indigenes who intend to return home for the yuletide.

A statement by Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO) Bob Itanyi noted that the gesture was in keeping with the governor’s commitment to the people’s well-being.

He said Enugu indigenes living in Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe and Jigawa states, who had earlier registered, are also included. Itanyi added that all protocols and guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 would be strictly adhered to.

According to him, a timetable for the exercise would be released soon.

