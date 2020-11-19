Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State says severe sanctions would be meted on motorists who violate Covid-19 protocol during the 2020 yuletide season.

The governor gave the warning at the flag-off of the 2020 Ember-Month safety campaign organised by Imo state command of Federal Road Safety Corps in Owerri on Thursday.

Uzodimma who was represented by the state Commissioner for Transport, Barr. Rex Anunobi, said violation of COVID-19 protocol during yuletide season may trigger the virus in local communities of the state.

He tasked leaders of various motor parks in the state to ensure that the government is updated with daily ticket-manifest.

According to him, “passengers update will enable government trace suspected Covid-19 patients to their locations.

“So, on behalf of the governor, I urge the FRSC to monitor the activities of motor driving schools in Imo State and ensure that erring facilities are sanctioned. It is unfortunate that most drivers in society lack basic drivers training”.

He said his administration was addressing the issue of road challenges in the state to ensure that road accident is reduced drastically, while also tasking road users to adhere strictly to road traffic rules.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Roland Onamusi, who spoke on the theme “Drive Safe, Stay Safe” said the issue of road safety was a collective responsibility and advised road users against road indiscipline.

“The condition of our roads and other public utilities, as well as the demands on our health facilities is an issue that has a serious socio-economic and psychological impact on all of us.

“Journey that is ordinarily expected to be simple, end up becoming disastrous and this safety campaign is a wake-up call for all road users in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended Uzodimma for massively addressing road challenges in Imo, adding that the governor’s support for road safety in Imo was highly commendable by FRSC.