Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says the ban on the use of fireworks in Abuja is still enforced, hence, residents should desist from using them as the festive season approaches.

According to a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, in view of this, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has directed all Divisional Police Officers to ensure strict compliance with the ban within the FCT.

“The Commissioner of Police urges parents and guardians to prevail upon their wards to restrain from using fireworks, as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“While assuring residents of adequate security during the festive period, the Command is appealing to members of the public to promptly report all suspicious movements through our emergency lines,” the statement read in part.