The Zambian government said on Wednesday that soccer fans would be allowed to attend games following the start of the 2020/2021 season.

The government had banned fans from attending soccer games following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Minister of Sports, Emmanuel Mulenga, said the Ministry of Health has since released guidelines to be followed by clubs.

He told reporters during a press briefing that only half of any particular stadium’s capacity should be occupied in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines of maintaining social distancing.

Mr Mulenga, however, warned that soccer governing body, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) , should ensure that clubs do not turn stadia into breeding grounds for COVID-19.

He urged the groups to ensure that all guidelines are adhered to in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.

However, FAZ Sectary General Adrian Kashala said fans would not be allowed to attend the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Botswana on Thursday, Nov 12.

Mr Kashala said at the same briefing that the decision was in line with the norms of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) which has stated that fans should not be allowed to attend the qualifier.

(Xinhua/NAN)