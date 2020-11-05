The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday summoned heads of two government agencies to appear before its Committee on Public Service to explain why illegal business structures were springing up all over the state capital.

Those summoned are the heads of the Directorate of Housing and Urban Development and that of the Urban and Regional Planning Board.

The summon was sequel to a motion moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Nasir Bello (PDP, Bungudu West), who accused the two MDAs of negligence of duty in allowing indiscriminate erection of illegal structures all over the state capital.

Bello noted that the structures were capable of distorting the city’s master plan, cause congestion and unwanted traffic snarls as they were attached to public schools and other offices of other government’s establishments.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Musa Bawa-Yankuzo who presided over the plenary, directed the Committee on Public Services to invite the two agencies to explain their roles on the issue.

In another development, Kabiru Kwatarkwashi (PDP, Bungudu East) appealed to the Assembly to intervene in convincing the government to repair a bad portion of a bridge in Kwatarkwashi town in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the bridge was constructed by the previous administration in the state, but had become a threat to the people of his constituency.

Two Executive Bills for the establishment of a State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Commission and the establishment of Zamfara State Bureau of Public Service Reforms passed through the second reading on Thursday.

