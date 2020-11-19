By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Four out of the five kingmakers of Zazzau emirate council, have been issued query for failure to attend coronation meeting summoned by the Kaduna state commissioner for Local government in his office.

The Nation gathered that, the meeting was in preparation for the presentation of staff office to the new Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the 19th Emir of Zazzau which was held on November 9 this year.

Those said to have been served with the query were the Wazirin Zazzau, Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu, Limamin Kona, Alhaji Sani Aliyu, Limamin Zazzau, Alhaji Dalhat Kasimu and Makama Karami of Zazzau, Alhaji Mahmoud Abbas.

Our Correspondent could not however verify whether the Fagachin Zazzau who is the fifth among the kingmakers was also served with the query letter or not.

The query titled: “Refusal to attend meeting convened by ministry for local government affairs-Query” with Reference number MLGCA/36/Vol:Vi/1059 was dated October 30th 2020 and signed by Musa Adamu, Permanent Secretary, Kaduna state Ministry for Local government affairs on behalf of the Commissioner.

The Query read in parts “You may recall that on Friday, October, 30th 2020, you were invited to attend a meeting convened by the Honourable Commissioner for local government affairs in his office but u failed/neglected/refused to attend.

“In light of the above, you are hereby given 48 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

The Nation recall that, the Zazzau Emirate kingmakers, had recommended three princes to the state Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i, excluding Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli who was eventually appointed as the 19th Emir of Zazzau by the Governor.