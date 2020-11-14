ZIMBABWE cleric, Bishop Ismael Muzondo, a ‘spiritual father’ to Genius Kadungure, has dismissed social media claims the late businessman and socialite used ‘black magic’ to acquire massive wealth.

The flamboyant millionaire businessman popularly known as Ginimbi, died aged 36 in a horrific car accident that claimed the lives of three of his friends in the early hours of last Sunday.

His death set social media abuzz with claims the Harare businessman acquired his wealth through supernatural means.

However, speaking to NewZimbabwe.com at a Harare funeral parlour where a short church service was held in honour of the flamboyant executive, Bishop Muzondo, founder of Great Faith Ministries Zimbabwe, said people should for once allow Ginimbi’s soul to rest in peace.

He said the businessman did not deserve such condemnation after his contributions to his country.

The cleric said Ginimbi was a very religious person who was “prayerful with a generous heart”.

“Ginimbi was a young man with courage who did not hesitate to take high risks in business investments; those high risks brought him profits and fortune,” he said.

“That also created enemies among those who were jealous of his returns.

“To most people who do not know him, Ginimbi was a very religious person who put his faith in God and sought blessings from the Lord hence his businesses prospered.

“Unfortunately, we were supposed to have a prayer meeting on Sunday, but he passed away.”

The Bishop also dismissed the use of black magic by Ginimbi to acquire his unexplained wealth.

“People make money in so many different ways. Some make money because they rob banks, some because they work hard, and others make money because they do not sleep, working hard,” he said.

“For Ginimbi, he was one such a man who worked hard day and night and only played when it is necessary and made noise about it.

“Those who are close to him will tell you that Ginimbi worked harder than most of his peers and chose time to spend some to celebrate his achievements openly.

“Ginimbi was very courageous and hard-working young man.”

Commenting on trending prophecy about Ginimbi’s death, the Bishop said the message was not from God.

“If a prophet of God saw his death in a vision, that message must be delivered to the individual, to allow him to position him, to prepare him and warn him,” he said.

“If that message was not delivered to him, but to someone else and it did not reach him, and then said it after his death, that message was not a message from God.”

A lover of finer things and a flashy lifestyle, Ginimbi passed on early hours of Sunday morning on his way to his mansion in Domboshava.

He was coming from his Dreams nightclub just outside the Harare CBD where he and friends had an all-night party celebrating female friend Maona’s 26th birthday.

Maona sadly also passed on and was among the three passengers in the late socialite’s Rolls Royce who were burnt beyond recognition.