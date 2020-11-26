News From Africa

Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Mafume Arrested

Harare mayor and Ward 17 councillor Jacob Mafume was Wednesday arrested and charged of criminal abuse of office arising allegedly from the allocation of two residential stands in Westlea without following due process.

The Special Anti-Corruption Unity (SACU) pounced on the Harare City Council boss claiming he influenced the city housing directors to illegally allocate residential stands sometime in March 2020.

Mafume’s lawyer, Tonderai Bhatasara told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday the city’s first resident was most likely going to appear in court this Thursday.

“He was picked by SACU today (Wednesday) and is detained at Rhodesville Police Station. He will appear in court tomorrow (Thursday).

“SACU is alleging that Mafume influenced the Harare City Council housing director to allocate at least two residential stands in Westlea sometime in March 2020,” Bhatasara said.

