MOTHER to late fitness bunny, Michelle ‘Moana’ Amuli has reportedly handed a hefty US$5 000 funeral bill to the family of also late popular socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure.

The bill was handed to the Kadungure family at Doves Funeral Parlour in central Harare where they had gone to pay their last respects.

Moana died over a week ago in a freak car accident when flamboyant businessman Ginimbi’s luxurious Rolls Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit, rammed into a tree, and exploded, burning Moana beyond recognition.

The accident which happened along Borrowdale Road, Harare also claimed the lives of Ginimbi, Limumba Karim, and Mozambican model, Alichia Adams.

The expenses bill to the Kadungure, however, contradicts the family’s earlier stance that they had accepted that ‘it was just an accident’ and did not require any financial help to give Moana a decent send-off.

Speaking at Doves Funeral Parlour, Kadungure spokesperson, Darlington Kadungure said they had failed to meet the demands as Ginimbi who had the financial muscle had died.

“We are here to represent the Kadungure family and we have a list of what they expect us to settle for Moana’s burial.

“The list includes payment for the metal coffin they want and other things.

“We do have enough of what they are expecting from us since the person who had the money perished in the same accident that claimed Moana. We met as a family and collected something, which we are sure they will accept since it does not add to what they expected us to pay,” he said.

Moana will be laid to rest Friday at Zororo Memorial Park along Seke Road, Harare.