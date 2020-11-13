A maximum of 100 people will attend the funeral of businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure tomorrow at his mansion in Domboshava, in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Musical shows have also been banned at the funeral in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, which has claimed 255 lives in Zimbabwe, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement yesterday.

“To ensure a decent send off and burial, the Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the organisers of the funeral of the late Genius Kadungure to observe Covid-19 regulations, especially with regards to wearing of face masks, social distancing and the general maintenance of law and order,” he said.

“The organisers are reminded that under Covid-19 regulations, funerals are still restricted to not more than 100 people. Musical performances or concerts are prohibited. Mourners are, therefore, urged to observe the law for the safety of others and themselves.”

This comes after tents have been pitched and a stage for musical performances erected yesterday for the send-off of the socialite, with plans for a mass gathering of people from all walks of life.

Family spokesperson Mr Clement Kadungure said there will be a church service led by Salvation Army, which is their family church.

“The programme for the burial of Genius is that we have agreed that his body will come home tomorrow morning and lie in the house,” he said.

“There will be a church service and testimonies from family and friends. We are expecting a lot of people, including senior Government officials.

“The body will be taken to the tents on Saturday and that is where the body viewing will be taking place before the burial.

“He will be buried in his yard, not inside the house as being alluded to by some people. He will be buried according to our normal ways and according to tradition, not what different people are saying.”

Mr Kadungure said a mausoleum will be built soon after his burial, but it will have his statue instead, since they want the mansion to be turned into a hotel.