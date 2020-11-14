Zenith Medical and Kidney Center (ZMKC) has procured the SIGNA™ Creator MRI system from GE Healthcare which will not only increase her diagnostic capability but would also enhance its end-to-end healthcare offering across all medical services and patient care.







According to Dr. Olalekan Olatise, Chief Medical Director of ZMKC, patient care is important to them regardless of their age or condition. Noting that a key advantage of the new machine is that the new technology brings a broader spectrum of imaging options together, from improved stroke diagnosis, brain and spine imaging, musculoskeletal joints, tendons, and nerve imaging to prostate imaging, breast MRI, special non-contrast angiographies and more.







Eyong Ebai, GE Healthcare’s General Manager for West, Central, and French Sub-Saharan Africa said he was pleased that ZMKC decided to invest in the machine as the work they do for renal patients is critical. “Healthcare facilities like ZMKC are charting the way forward for the delivery of quality care in West Africa. Highly trained and qualified physicians and staff at a specialized facility, in-country, means greater access, and thus earlier diagnosis and treatment.

