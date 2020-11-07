By Jide Orintunsi, Abuja

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday said the party is yet to unfold the zoning arrangement for the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

The party described as fake a zoning arrangement being circulated in the social media.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Yekini Nabena in a telephone interview in Abuja dismissed a sharing formula being posted on the social media.

Nabena said that the Caretaker Committee is yet to discuss the zoning arrangement of all it’s positions as approved by the party’s constitution, adding that critical stakeholders across the country will be involved in arriving at such crucial issue.

“Zoning arrangement is a very crucial and critical. It requires the engagement of all. Critical stakeholders, wide and strategic consultations will hold before such zoning arrangement is arrived at.

“The zoning arrangement being circulated on the social media is fake. The Caretaker Committee is yet to decide on that.

“Our members should disregard the so call APC 2020 Extraordinary Zoning Arrangement for the Forthcoming National Convention. All stakeholders and concerned members will be consulted. Such a critical decision will be released through proper channel and not through the social media.”

Nabena further said that the Caretaker Committee remained focus on it’s assignment, stressing that “the Caretaker Committee is focused on it’s assignment of ensuring the reconciliation of all aggrieved members as a prerequisite for a national convention.”

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at an emergency meeting on the 25th of June inaugurated the Caretaker Committee with the mandate to reconcile all aggrieved members and conduct a national convention for the Election of new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.