Duku Joel, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the local government election held in the state on Saturday.

The governor, who expressed his satisfaction while casting his vote at his hometown in Mafa, also commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for its level of preparedness and the general conduct of the exercise.

The governor said he was also satisfied with the massive turnout of the people for the election despite the security challenges in the state.

But the opposition party in the state, PDP, has condemned the entire process, accusing the ruling APC in the state of conniving with the electoral body and security operatives in the state to rig the entire election for the APC.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the State Mr. Amos Adziba in a statement, said what transpired during the election is contrary to the state broadcast of the governor where he called for a free and fair election.

“The APC are in collusion with State Independent Electoral Commission in which they have taken aggressive steps mostly through inducement, manipulation and incarceration, using the element of state power, including the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

“The SIEC must live up to its responsibility to correct these anomalies, considering the fact that even the governor came out publicly yesterday on a live broadcast that the polls should be free and fair. Unfortunately the reverse is now the case today,” Mr. Adziba alleged.

About 18 out of the 27 council chairmen are standing unopposed for the election.