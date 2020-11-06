A file photo of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum. Photo: [email protected]

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has warned the demonstrators of the #EndSARS protests in the country, saying that the Boko Haram insurgency started with protests by the young people.

He disclosed this on Friday during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“On the issue of #EndSARS, I am calling all Nigerians, especially the youths to be very careful. The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of a protest by some youths of Maiduguri against the use of helmets by motorcycle riders. You have seen the situation now,” he said.

The governor also blamed poverty as one of the root causes of the insurgency that has gripped the north-eastern part of the country for 11 years.

He, therefore, called on the government at all levels to avail the young people of employment opportunities, adding that military exercise is not sufficient enough in tackling terrorism in the region.

“One of the greatest root cause of insurgency is poverty. Government at all levels need to provide job opportunities to the youths, enabling environment for the poor to have access to their farmlands.

“This is the only solution. Military solution alone will not solve the problem,” Governor Zulum said.