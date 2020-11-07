The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has warned youths taking part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful of the demonstration.

Zulum who spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday November 6, stated that the Boko Haram crisis in the North Eastern part of the country started with protests by youths against the use of motorcycle helmets in the state capital in Maiduguri.

The Borno state Governor said;

“On the issue of #EndSARS, I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youths to be very careful. “The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protests by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders. You have seen the situation now. “Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable, the youth. “Some of those that led the protests have left Borno State, they are either staying in Abuja or Lagos or abroad. we have to be very careful.”

Zulum added that the #EndSARS protest didn’t take the twist it took in Lagos because youths were advised to think it through.

He added;

“Now, there is emerging peace in Borno State and we don’t want anybody to disrupt the peace. “The youths are with us, we are taking very good care of them, palliatives are being distributed to them as and when due. “We are giving them some certain financial supports and I think the best way every Nigerian should seek for his/her right is through legitimate means, otherwise we are not going anywhere. Peace is very important.”

