The year 2020 is one many agree is a turbulent one especially with the coronavirus pandemic, which has continued to ravage virtually all countries of the world.

In Nigeria, the impact of the pandemic has been severe with several deaths recorded and the country going into another economic recession.

Taking stock of sporting achievements in 2020 is a near futile exercise as most sporting competitions were either postponed or suffered outright cancelations.

In the midst of all these, some personalities in sports circles lost their lives and would not be around to see what 2021 has to offer.

Here are some of the Nigerian sports personalities who died In 2020.

Ajibade Babalade

The former Super Eagles defender died on September 4 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Babalade, 48, took ill a day before his death and was taken to the University College Hospital Ibadan where he passed away.

In December 2018, Kano Pillars’ star Dominic Dukudod collapsed while warming up in a friendly against Nasarawa United.

John Felagha

The former National U17 and U20 goalkeeper died on August 30 in Senegal.

Felagha was a member of the 2009 Golden Eaglets squad though he was on the bench throughout the tournament as Nigeria won silver behind Switzerland.

Nigeria Football Federation had its own fair of share deaths in 2020 and one of the big losses was Mr. Ibah.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…