The map of Kwara State.

Ten persons have been confirmed dead in an accident on Idofian-Ilorin road in Kwara State.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Jonathan Owoade, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin said the fatal crash was as a result of Speed Limit Violation and Wrong Over Taking (WOT).

Owoade said that the crash which occurred at the Unilorin Sugar Research Institute involved two vehicles and 27 persons were involved in the accident.

He advised motorists to be patient while on the road, adding that they should reduce speed in order to stay alive.

“It was a multiple and fatal accident involving two vehicles; a commercial Nissan Vanette bus and a private Honda Accord,” he said.

“27 persons were involved, 10 lost their lives, nine of which were burnt beyond recognition, while 16 persons sustained various degrees of injury and one other person was rescued unhurt.”

The sector commander said that the crash response team of the corps had taken the injured persons to the Kwara State General Hospital and the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), while some others were taken to Ile Anu Medical Centre at Idofian.

He said that the corpses have been taken to the UITH by the FRSC, police, and the NSCDC, urging those going through the route to be careful and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition.

Owoade warned motorists against impatience while on the wheel, adding that as it was the festive season, only the living can celebrate.