Ten years after the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the management of the once bubbling Aero Contractors, the airline is set to liqui­date its helicopter wing operations. due to lack of equipment.

The airline has also decided to either declare its workers, pilots, engineers and other complementary staff redundant or embark on leave-without-pay.

As at the time AMCON took over the management of the airline, Aero Contrac­tors had no fewer than eight helicopters (rotary wing) and nine aircraft (fixed wing), but its helicopters had dwindled to just one in the last one year.

It was gathered that the rotary wing of the airline was stifled of funds by the management, a situa­tion, which led to quick drop in the number of operating helicopters. Also, one of its helicopters was sometime last year, impounded by the Rivers State government in Port Harcourt under ques­tionable circumstances.

However, the plan to de­clare the staff redundant or embark on leave-without-pay did not go down well with the unions and the workers. The unions claimed that the airline was yet to con­sistently pay some of the staff rendered redundant in the 2016 exercise and vowed that such an ar­rangement may not work, according to Daily Independent.

It was learnt that the man­agement of the airline would on Tuesday hold a meeting with the industry unions to discuss the situation of the airline and the acceptable option(s) for their members.

The close source said: “We are holding a meeting with the management of Aero Contractors tomor­row (Tuesday) on the issue of the helicopter. The company claims that it no longer has enough aircraft to continue the operation, claiming that it is no longer profitable for them to continue the opera­tions.

“But, this is actually not true. Information gathered indicated that some people in the airline intentionally want to collapse the rotary wing and hand it over to themselves as the wing was underfund­ed in the last few years espe­cially by those in leadership positions. In fact, they found it difficult to replace an ordi­nary tyre of helicopters.

“So, the management wants to declare the workers in that department redundant and gave us two options: to either allow redundancy or allow our members to go on leave-without-pay. But, we think they may not be able to offset the redundancy packag­es because of past experience. We have a redundancy issue still pending since 2016 and they are yet to fully offset it till date. For the leave-with­out-pay, they proposed to give affected workers 25 percent of their salaries till further notice.

“But, the feelers we are get­ting in our interactions with their pilots and engineers is that the rotary wing is still vi­able. They want to deliberate­ly stifle that place of fund so that it can look unviable. For instance, they find it difficult to release money for some spare parts like tyres and others. They want to make workers to pay for their own inefficiency.”

Meanwhile, the airline just like many others was yet to re­call some of its technical staff sent on compulsory leave due to COVID-19 pandemic.

