Vaccinations against the coronavirus began in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the country officially launches its campaign.

At the Krueger centre for senior citizens in the town of Halberstadt, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla was the first of its residents to be vaccinated.

According to observers, she took the jab calmly and with a smile – behind her face mask.

In all, 40 residents and 10 staff members were reportedly vaccinated.

The official start of Germany’s vaccination campaign is Sunday when it will join many other EU nations in administering the shots.

Several tens of thousands of vaccine doses were delivered to German states on Saturday.

People over 80 years of age, as well as caregivers and hospital staff at particular risk, will be immunized first.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria