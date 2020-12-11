By Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto

Sleven persons are feared dead in on Tuesday’s accident at Kwanar Kawadata, few kilometres outside Goronyo town, Sokoto State.

One person survived.

Reports said the accident involved a vehicle conveying mostly female passengers from Takakume town enroute Lafiya, Nassarawa State. The driver was said to have lost could not negotiate a sharp bend and eventually lost control as he skid off the road leading to his death and 10 other occupants of the vehicle.

However, the only survivor who sustained injuries had been taken to the Goronyo local government General Hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that the deceased included seven women and three men from Takakume village while the driver from Lafiya in Nassarawa state.

Contacted on the accident, Sole Administrator of Goronyo local government, Alhaji Zakari Shinaka confirmed that 11 persons were dead in the auto crash.

According to Shinaka who described the incident as unfortunate and sad added “The driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a popular sharp corner near Goronyo town when the accident occurred and they died.

“Already, the deceased were buried according to Islamic rites.”

He cautioned road users to be calm and avoid over speeding while on transit especially with passengers for safe arrival at their respective destinations.

“Drivers should know that human life is important at all times not what they will make in return. You should drive with care at all times especially Ember months”, he stressed.