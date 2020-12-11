At least 11 youth aspiring to be soldiers, on Saturday, lost their lives in a road accident while travelling to write an examination for the Nigerian Navy in Kano.

The police said the victims, from Gagarawa Local Government Area of Jigawa, met their death as their vehicle rammed into a trailer, which was parked wrongly by the road.

Residents also said the crash occurred around Ringim Town in Jigawa, about 70 kilometres to Kano where they were billed to sit for Nigerian Navy screening examination.

Witnesses said the victims left their homes around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, hoping to reach their destination on schedule. However, the truck, loaded with sugarcane, which was parked by the roadside, terminated their dreams.

A resident, Abba Muhammad, identified the deceased as Auwalu Mohammed; Mutari Sule; Ibrahim Sani; Katimu Muhammad; Dauda Salisu; Musbahu Yakubu.

He said others are Rabiu Muhammad-Ado; Salim Muhammad-sani; Akibu Ubali-sale; and Murtala Salisu, while another, who died in the hospital, is yet to be identified.

Mr Muhammad, whose brother was among the victims, told PREMIUM TIMES that reckless driving and nonchalant attitudes of the state’s authorities to administer punishment on reckless drivers was responsible for the reoccurring crash on the Gagarawa-Kano Highway.

Less than three months ago, a truck loaded with sand, belonging to the Lee Group, which was working in Gagarawa, killed 10 civil servants returning from Dutse. Since then, nothing has happened, Mr Muhammad lamented.

The spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, the accident involved a commercial Golf 3 wagon, with registration number AA 320 TAR, Jigawa, which was conveying twelve passengers to Kano.

The driver, Auwalu Muhammad, 30, driving from Gagarawa Local Government to Kano with the said passengers, on reaching ‘Abdullahi Masallaci’ rammed into stationed DAF truck, the police said.

The official added that truck, with registration number DUT 201, Jigawa was parked by one Aminu Hassan, 25, of Mallamadori Local Government Area of Jigawa, after developing a mechanical fault.

“The truck was parked and occupied almost half of an incoming lane as a result ten persons including the driver, lost their lives on the spot, while two others are responding to treatment.

“One other victim later died in the hospital and all corpses (are) released to relatives for burial, the police said.

The police spokesperson said the driver of the truck has been arrested and would be prosecuted soon.