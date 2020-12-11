By Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto

Eleven persons were feared dead with one survivor in a ghastly auto crash Monday evening at Kwanar Kawadata, few kilometers outside Goronyo town in Sokoto state.

Reports say the accident which involved a brand new Sharon vehicle conveying mostly female passengers from Takakume town in Goronyo local government enroute Lafiya , Nasarawa state occurred when the driver could not negotiate a sharp bend and eventually lost control as he skidded off the road leading to his death and 10 other occupants of the vehicle.

However, the only survivor who sustained injuries had been taken to the Goronyo local government General Hospital for treatment.

It was gathered that the deceased included seven women and three men from Takakume village while the driver from Lafiya in Nassarawa state.

Contacted on the accident, Sole Administrator of Goronyo local government, Alhaji Zakari Shinaka confirmed that 11 persons were dead in the auto crash.

According to Shinaka who described the incident as unfortunate and sad added “The driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a popular sharp corner near Goronyo town when the accident occurred and they died.

“Already, the deceased were buried according to Islamic rites.”

He cautioned road users to be calm and avoid over speeding while on transit especially with passengers for safe arrival at their respective destinations.

“Drivers should know that human life is important at all times not what they will make in return. You should drive with care at all times especially Ember months”, he stressed.

Shinaka who attended the funeral rites along the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu prayed God to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and their families the heart to bear the irreparable loss.