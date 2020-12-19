By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said 11,487 candidates passed its annual Professional Qualifying Examination conducted recently across the country.

Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, made this known yesterday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded by the council.

He said a total of 17,602 candidates sat for the examination that qualifies one as professional teacher.

Ajiboye added that 3,650 teachers failed the exercise conducted in November.

He said: “A total of 17,602 candidates took the examination, 11,487 passed, which is 75.9per cent, while 3,650 candidates failed, which is 24.1 per cent.

“The examination, which was the second series to be conducted by TRCN for 2020, took place between 12 and 14 November.”

While saying the announcement of special salary packages and other benefits for teachers by President Muhammadu Buhari remains top as its greatest achievement for 2020, the TRCN boss expressed delight that the National Council on Education has recently approved the reforms announced by the President during this year’s World Teachers Day.

He said the next step is to secure the nod of the Federal Executive Council on the reforms, adding that the National Assembly is also expected to intervene in amending relevant laws to allow for the increase in service and retirement years for teachers.

The TRCN boss commended President Buhari, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and Minister of State, Emeka Nwajiuba, for their support to the teaching profession.

Ajiboye said the TRCN mobilised over 60,000 teachers for various digital skills training in 2020 in collaboration with other relevant bodies.

On the number of qualified teachers, Prof Ajiboye put the number at about 2.2 million, adding that TRCN will soon release the present figure of quacks operating in the nation’s teaching profession.