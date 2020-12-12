At least 12 persons were killed while 25 others were injured in a fatal auto crash along kilometre 26 Kaduna-Abuja Highways on Wednesday.

The crash which occurred on Wednesday morning involving a trailer was said to be caused by speeding.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs who led an enforcement team on patrol, said the 25 injured travellers were currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital while unspecified livestock perished in the crash.

Aruwan quoted the governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to have expressed sadness over the incident and commiserated with the families of the deceased just as he wished those injured quick recoveries.

The Governor, he said, also cautioned citizens plying the highway to desist from dangerous and potentially disastrous practices “like speeding, overloading, reckless driving and driving against the flow of traffic, which was prohibited by the Kaduna State Government a week ago.

The commissioner also urged travellers and other road users to comply with the ban on driving against the direction of traffic.

“The Kaduna State Government has received a report from security agencies on a fatal road traffic crash which occurred this morning at kilometer 26 of the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“Twelve (12) persons were killed in the crash, with 25 injured, who are now receiving treatment in hospital. Several livestock also perished in the accident. A crane was deployed to retrieve two dead bodies mutilated and trapped underneath the wreckage of the trailer.

“The scene of the crash has been cleared, and security agencies have ensured the normal movement of traffic along the route,” the commissioner said at the scene of the accident.

Only about a week ago on the same highway, 16 travellers were killed by gunmen but the police command in Kaduna denied that the travellers were killed by gunmen insisting they died via road accident

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, in a statement said that the incident was a lone accident involving a commercial bus conveying 19 passengers from Kano to Abuja.

He explained that the driver lost control at a point at Rigachukun, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State and the bus summersaulted killing nine of the passengers while the 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said the victims were rushed to a hospital at Kakuri, Kaduna State, where seven other victims gave up the ghost.

“The remaining three victims are still undergoing treatment. “We implore the general public to discontinue the attribution of this painful loss of lives to banditry,’’ he stated.