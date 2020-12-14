…Nobody will step down for your consensus candidate – Nwaorgu, ex-pan-Ndigbo group’s Sec-Gen

…Defends group’s support for Jonathan’s presidential bid in 2019

By Dennis Agbo

Dr. Joe Nwaorgu is the immediate past Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. He is one of the five aspirants from Imo State contesting for the President-General of the body in the January 10, 2021 Ohanaeze election. Nwaorgu speaks on contentious issues threatening the peaceful conduct of the poll.

Why do you want to be the head of Ohanaeze Ndigbo after serving as Secretary-General?

The Secretary-General is not the driver. I concentrated on my duties as Secretary-General, helping to formulate policies, helping to throw address issues when people’s rights were trampled upon. Igariwey was the chief driver as the President-General when I was Secretary-General. He was in the front seat. My understanding of Ohanaeze and the place of Ndigbo in Nigeria is very profound and I know that Ndigbo are at crossroads and it requires a person with a sound knowledge of the composition of Nigeria to salvage the situation. We need someone who understands the motivation of the various interest groups in the country. I understand it perfectly and I think I can navigate the terrain in the best interest of Ndigbo. I have a clear idea of the problems Ndigbo are facing.

What will be your major focus if elected?

My focus is to place Ohanaeze on the same level as the old Igbo Union so that it will achieve the potency of the old Igbo Union. I want to help achieve true unity among Ndigbo irrespective of geographical location.

Why are there many people jostling for the position this time?

It is because there is political infiltration. Politically-minded people and political interest groups are now in Ohanaeze. They are interested in Ohanaeze because of its outing in previous national elections. Every group now recognises that having the support of Ohanaeze has become a very good asset to an aspiring political office holder.

Was it right for Ohanaeze executive under Igariwey to have publicly declared support for President Jonathan’s re-election when it’s supposed to be apolitical?

Ohanaeze was perfectly right to do what it did in Igbo interest. Is that what you want to repeat if you become the President-General?

Circumstances inform what Ohanaeze does. It was in the interest of Ndigbo at the time to support Jonathan. If you look back at the structure of the Jonathan government, the Yoruba accused him of handing over his government to the Igbo and that was why they didn’t vote for him. I looked at the key positions held by Ndigbo under Jonathan and found out that we had never held such positions before. We got two strategic positions. We will forever remain grateful to Jonathan for giving our Biafra hero, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, a national burial and making Akanu Ibiam Airport an international airport. The one that most people don’t talk about is that for the first time since General Aguiyi Ironsi, an Igbo man, Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, became the Chief of Army Staff. If our people who held positions at the time didn’t utilize their positions well, that is their business and not Ohanaeze’s.

Why is the endorsement of a candidate by Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, and some stakeholders unsettling many people?

That endorsement is totally unconstitutional. Article 11 of Ohanaeze Constitution that deals with the election of the President-General states that all Imo State indigenes are free to contest the election. It added that there will be a minimum of three persons before it is legal. It could be 100 or one million aspirants. So the consensus is totally unknown to Ohanaeze.

But do you foresee a consensus candidate emerging among the five of you?

Why should there be a consensus? Anybody who wants to run should run. People are free to have their favourites.

Why were there objections to the electoral committee?

That was because it was clearly shown in the composition that the governors’ hands were in it.

Can Ohanaeze stand alone without the state governors?

The governors are members of Ohanaeze. They are members of Imeobi Ohanaeze.

What do you want the electoral committee to change in the election?

There is suspicion. The Nigerian factor which is money is an issue. That is what people are complaining about. The electorate is made up of Ndigbo but everything in Nigeria is money. That is not what Ohanaeze is all about. It is about selfless service to the people. That is my perception of Ohanaeze. If I win, I will strive for the unity of Ndigbo first. These multiplicities of Ohanaeze will be unified. The aim will be to strengthen Ohanaeze which is already a flagship so that it can be at par with Afenifere in the South-West, and Arewa Consultative Forum in the North.

