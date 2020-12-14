Fruits | SteemKR

A fruit a day can help you to keep the doctor away and this is why it is essential to include fruits in your diet to help the body ward off illnesses and diseases.

The fruits listed below are the best to include in your diet for optimal health according to Healthline.

Apples

You have most likely heard of the popular saying, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. The heart, lungs and digestive system benefit from a diet that includes an apple a day. Furthermore, apples contain Vitamin C as well as phenolic antioxidants which attack the “free radicals” that weaken cells.

Avocados

Avocados assist in keeping blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check, strengthen bones and boost immunity. They are high in potassium, folic acid and fibre that bolster resistance to heart disease and diabetes.

Apricots

Apricots help to fight cancer thanks to its lycopene. Apricots also contain beta-carotene, which promotes cardiovascular health, deter infections and help prevent blindness.

Berries

Ellagic acid, an antioxidant phytochemical, is a proven cancer fighter. Berries also have Vitamin C, antioxidant phenolic acid, flavonoids and other compounds that help stop infections, cataracts, constipation and brain disease.

Bananas

Thanks to its potassium content, bananas are good for dealing with leg cramps while its mineral content decreases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Banana discourages diarrhoea while also easing stomach aches and heartburn. Unlike most other fruits, it discourages diarrhoea.

Lemons and Limes

These citrus products fend off heart disease and cancer while reducing a histamine that worsens cold symptoms.

Mango

Mangoes contain vitamin C and soluble fiber. They also contain plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Oranges

Oranges contain the powerful antioxidants limolin and hesperidin, which increase HDL cholesterol and lower LDL cholesterol. Hesperidin also may decrease inflammation.

Pineapple

Pineapple is rich in vitamin C and manganese. Its bromelain content may fight inflammation and reduce the risk of cancer.

Watermelon

Watermelon is high in water, nutrients and antioxidants. It is also particularly high in a powerful antioxidant called lycopene.

Pears

Pears offer high concentrations of Vitamin C and potassium, as well as a trace mineral called boron that promotes brain health and wards off osteoporosis. Thanks to its pectin content, pears help to strengthen the heart.

Guava

Guava is high in vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. It may reduce inflammation and help prevent certain cancers.

Grapefruit

It helps with speedy healing of words and recovery from the flu. It also protects against cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Papaya

Papaya is nutrient-dense and rich in antioxidants. Eating it may reduce your risk of cancer and improve digestion.

The medical information provided in this article is provided as an information resource only. This information does not create any patient-physician relationship and should not be used as a substitute for professional diagnosis and treatment.