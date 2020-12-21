A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Monday thrashed, out a $140,000 money-laundering suit against Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of Nigeria’s two-term Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on grounds of territorial jurisdiction.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke threw out the case which was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and moved to discharge the defendant.

Daily Trust reports that the judge held that the charge against Mr Babalele ought not to have been filed in Lagos when the alleged offence was said to have been committed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The judge had reached his judgement based on the Supreme Court’s decision in a case between the EFCC and Mohammed Dele Belgore on territorial jurisdiction.

Babalele, according to the EFCC, allegedly gave former President Olusegun Obasanjo $140,000 on the instruction of Mr. Abubakar, who was vying for the office of president in 2019.

The EFCC arraigned the defendant in 2018 and then re-arraigned him on October 8, 2019, however, Babalele pleaded not guilty on both occasions.

With the progress of the trial and before closing its case against the defendant on Nov. 25, 2020, the prosecution called two witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence.

Babalele’s counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, filed a no-case submission praying the court to dismiss the charge at the last hearing on December 7, 2020.

