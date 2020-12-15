15 protesters who suffered gunshot wounds during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos have visited the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters in Lekki.

14 of them were said to have been shot at Lekki Toll Gate on the evening of October 20, while one was said to have been shot at Ojodu Berger.

In their entourage was Mr Nathaniel Solomon, whose younger brother, Abouta Solomon was said to have been shot dead at the toll gate.

The deceased has since been buried in his hometown in Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, and Aiyedungbe Olufunmi Grace, whose brother died at LASUTH after suffering gunshot wounds to the head.

Wile some of the victims are still healing from gunshot wounds, one had his leg amputated.

According to The Nation, one of the victims, Grace said that after her brother’s death, the hospital authorities changed the story and said he died of COVID-19.

The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that it shot at peaceful protesters, saying it merely fired blanks into the air to disperse stone throwers.

After the #EndSARS protests, in October, the national economic council (NEC) had directed governors to establish judicial panels as means of getting justice for all victims of police brutality and their families.

But on Thursday, the police legal department of the Nigeria Police Force filed a suit in a federal high court in Abuja through its counsel, O.M Atoyebi, arguing that the establishment of panels violates the constitution and section 21 of the tribunals of inquiry act. Atoyebi also asked the court to restrain the defendants from conducting any investigation or setting up panels to probe the affairs of the police.

But today, the police force applied to withdraw the suit while the IGP, ordered an investigation into the suit challenging the panels.

